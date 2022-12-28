Artsakh will impose restrictions on provision of public food services

Artsakh authorities approved a bill on imposing restrictions on restaurants amid food shortages and energy savings resulting from the Azeri blockade.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The aforesaid decision was made taking into account the shortage of food and the saving of electricity in Artsakh due to the latter’s current blockade by Azerbaijan.

Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan informed that Tuesday he had a meeting with businessmen, together with the officials of the respective sector, to discuss the expediency of applying restrictions and welcomed the complete mutual understanding and support shown by them. Many of them have already canceled mass celebrations, considering them inappropriate in this situation. The Minister of State instructed the officials to take into account the suggestions made by businessmen during the meeting in the draft of the government's aforesaid decision.

The cash turnover was also discussed. Officials briefed Vardanyan that sufficient volume of cash money exists in the country, however due to the situation organizations and individuals have begun withdrawing more cash from ATMs and are saving it, which is impacting the cash turnover volumes. Vardanyan said that in the current situation it would be better for people to save their money in the bank accounts and tasked officials to raise awareness.

The situation in the food, medication, petrol and diesel fuel markets was discussed.

The work in direction of ensuring uninterrupted functioning of electric energy supply, water supply and infrastructures was presented.