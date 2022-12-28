Artsakh will impose restrictions on provision of public food services

Artsakh authorities approved a bill on imposing restrictions on restaurants amid food shortages and energy savings resulting from the Azeri blockade.
Artsakh authorities approved a bill on imposing restrictions on restaurants amid food shortages and energy savings resulting from the Azeri blockade.
Artsakh authorities approved a bill on imposing restrictions on restaurants amid food shortages and energy savings resulting from the Azeri blockade.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a meeting with law enforcement and military leaders on December 28, the Presidential Office stated.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan met with executives of food supply and production companies to discuss problems in their businesses resulting from the Azeri blockade of Artsakh and to discuss issues related to food security.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding a meeting in Saint Petersburg.
The Armenian Ambassador to Greece, Cyprus and Albania Tigran Mkrtchyan wrote an op-ed titled Ethnic Cleansing or a Last Stand for Survival which was printed in the To Vima Greek newspaper and also published by Greek City Times and other media outlets and newspapers in Greece, Cyprus and Albania.
Threats and challenges are growing, there are also disagreements between members of the CIS, but there is a willingness to solve them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, news.am informs.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on a working visit, the ministry said.
The right to life, health, freedom of movement, education and other fundamental rights of 120,000 people are at risk in Artsakh, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said as the Azeri blockade of Artsakh entered the 17th day.
An extraordinary session of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was held on December 27. The session was chaired by President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, three patients receiving treatment at the Republican Medical Center of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare with “Pulmonary hemorrhage, arteriovenous malformation”, “Metastatic lesion of the pleura, left-sided hydrothorax, lung abscess”, and “Choledocholithiasis: Liver insufficiency” diagnoses, have been in serious conditions for days under the supervision of local doctors, Artsakh Information Center informs.
Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan held a meeting with retail and wholesale businesses, as well as owners of restaurants, to discuss possibilities of introducing certain regulations amid the crisis.
On December 27, the Minister of Healthcare Samvel Avetisyan paid a working visit to Martuni Regional Medical Association with officials of the ministry.
Many Artsakh citizens marched from Stepanakert to the airport, demanding a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov, the Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Artsakh and fulfilling the points of the November 9, 2020 announcement.
A group of Lithuanian lawmakers propose to recognize the Armenian Apostolic Church as a traditional religious community in Lithuania, Delfi reports.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.
At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles at Armenia’s positions located in the direction of Norabak and Srashen villages.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.
month
week
day