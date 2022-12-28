There can be no Ukrainian peace plan that will not take into account today's realities, including those related to the incorporation of new territories into the Russian Federation, the Kremlin said.

December 28, 2022, 15:51 Peskov: Kyiv's peace plan must take into account the entry of new regions into Russia

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There is no 'peace plan' for Ukraine yet, let's start with that. Again, there can be no 'peace plan' for Ukraine that does not take into account today's realities from Russian territory, with the inclusion of new regions - four - into Russia," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday,news.am informs, citing Interfax.



According to Peskov, no plan that does not take into account these realities can claim to be adopted.