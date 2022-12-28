Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees discuss providing humanitarian assistance to Artsakh

An extraordinary session of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was held on December 27. The session was chaired by President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting discussed the issue of providing humanitarian assistance to Artsakh, which is currently blockaded by Azerbaijan.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and State Minister Ruben Vardanyan presented the situation online.

The participants of the meeting emphasized the need for All-Armenian unity to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh.

All organizations of the Board of Trustees were recommended to engage in active work to direct the potential of their communities to the efforts of overcoming the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, and in long-term perspective to ensure the sustainable and self-sustainable development of Artsakh.

The fund’s United States body expressed willingness to immediately provide 500,000 dollars for providing humanitarian support (goods) to Artsakh.