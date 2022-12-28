President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a meeting with law enforcement and military leaders on December 28, the Presidential Office stated.
President of Artsakh chairs meeting with law enforcement, military officials
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan also participated in the meeting.
A broad range of issues pertaining to domestic and foreign security in the situation resulting from the Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor was discussed, according to a readout issued by the presidency.
The President issued orders to the officials on solving the raised issued.