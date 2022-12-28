President Harutyunyan received representatives of the political forces represented in the National Assembly

On December 28, President of the Artsakh Republic Araryik Harutyunyan received representatives of the political forces represented in the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.
On December 28, President of the Artsakh Republic Araryik Harutyunyan received representatives of the political forces represented in the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a meeting with law enforcement and military leaders on December 28, the Presidential Office stated.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Saint...
State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan met with executives of food supply and production companies...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding a meeting in...
The Armenian Ambassador to Greece, Cyprus and Albania Tigran Mkrtchyan wrote an op-ed titled Ethnic Cleansing...
Threats and challenges are growing, there are also disagreements between members of the CIS, but there...
The escalation of the situation around Lachin Corridor is complicating the work for signing the peace...
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
An extraordinary session of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was held on December 27. The session was chaired by President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, three patients receiving...
Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan held a meeting with retail and wholesale businesses, as well as...
On December 27, the Minister of Healthcare Samvel Avetisyan paid a working visit to Martuni Regional...
Many Artsakh citizens marched from Stepanakert to the airport, demanding a meeting with Major-General...
A group of Lithuanian lawmakers propose to recognize the Armenian Apostolic Church as a traditional religious...
A group of people in Artsakh gathered at the iconic We Are Our Mountains monument and are now walking...
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian...
The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.
At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...
The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
