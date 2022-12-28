President Harutyunyan received representatives of the political forces represented in the National Assembly

On December 28, President of the Artsakh Republic Araryik Harutyunyan received representatives of the political forces represented in the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting was attended by NA Chairman Arthur Tovmasyan, secretary of the Security Council Vitali Balasanyan and Head of the President’s Office Karen Shahramanyan as well.

The military-political and humanitarian situation developed in the republic in the aftermath of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and ways of solving related problems were on the discussion agenda.