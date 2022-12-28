Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, three patients receiving treatment at the Republican Medical Center of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare with “Pulmonary hemorrhage, arteriovenous malformation”, “Metastatic lesion of the pleura, left-sided hydrothorax, lung abscess”, and “Choledocholithiasis: Liver insufficiency” diagnoses, have been in serious conditions for days under the supervision of local doctors, Artsakh Information Center informs.

December 28, 2022, 11:12 Three seriously-ill patients transported to Yerevan from Artsakh under ICRC mediation

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Today, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the patients were transferred to various specialized medical centers of the Republic of Armenia.