Artsakh Healthcare Minister visited the medical unit of Martuni

On December 27, the Minister of Healthcare Samvel Avetisyan paid a working visit to Martuni Regional Medical Association with officials of the ministry.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accompanied by the executive director, the minister toured and familiarized himself with the building conditions of the Karmir Shukaand Gishi rural medical clinics, the Khnusinak obstetrics center and the Chartar district hospital.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings were held with the medical personnel and a number of issues related to the supply of medicines, technical equipment, personnel policy, improvement of building conditions and the quality of medical care were discussed.

During the meeting, Minister Samvel Avetisyan also presented his vision on the development of the healthcare sector of the Republic of Artsakh.