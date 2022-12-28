We must overcome this path together. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan held a meeting with retail and wholesale businesses, as well as owners of restaurants, to discuss possibilities of introducing certain regulations amid the crisis.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vardanyan thanked the businessmen for their understanding and dignified conduct, noting that there’s been no inflation in Artsakh in conditions of product shortages.

“I know that you are working in difficult conditions and you are forced to find solutions to various problems. I expect to hear your opinions and proposals which will help us make more accurate decisions. Without exaggeration, I have to say that we are in a rather difficult situation. But we, the government and the people, must overcome this path together. There’s no other way to overcome it. Mutual understanding, mutual respect and transparent work are very important for this, so that you don’t have the feeling of injustice. This is a principled approach for us,” the State Minister said.

He emphasized that the Artsakh government is open to listen to any opinion and proposal, discuss and correct mistakes, and find together the solutions that will be the most optimal in these realities.

The participants of the meeting, in their turn, noted that they understand the situation very well and are ready to assist the Artsakh government in every possible way.

At the meeting with representatives of public catering facilities, the possibilities of applying some restrictions were discussed. It was noted that in the conditions of food shortages and electricity savings, there was a need to apply certain restrictions related to the holding of mass events and celebrations in Artsakh.

The participants of the meeting assured that they understand the current situation in Artsakh very well and know that these restrictions are due to objective reality. Some of the participants even informed that, based on the situation, they had already made such decisions on their own initiative. Also, they presented their proposals, stressing that they are ready to work with the Artsakh government to jointly overcome difficulties.