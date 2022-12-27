Citizens of Artsakh, who marched to Stepanakert airport, demand a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov

A group of Artsakh citizens marched from Stepanakert to the airport, demanding a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov, the Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Artsakh and fulfilling the points of the November 9, 2020 announcement.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, Tigran Petrosyan, the initiator of the action, stated in a briefing with journalists that the march shows their determination to fight.

"Our people with their families and children are in Artsakh according to that statement. Now its points are actually being violated. That is why we have come to say that every state that considers itself democratic should immediately take measures and explain Aliyev that one should not treat the people in this way.

According to him, if Andrey Volkov does not accept them, the men participating in the action will stay near the airport until the issue of opening the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outside world is resolved, until they meet and demand that the message of the Artsakh people clearly reach Vladimir Putin.

"Although the posters are addressed to the peacekeepers and leadership of the Russian Federation, let the whole world know that this is a crime against humanity, the beginning of ethnic cleansing, and the whole world sees and remains silent," the initiator of the action emphasized.