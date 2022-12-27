Lithuanian lawmakers propose to recognize Armenian Apostolic Church as traditional religious community

A group of Lithuanian lawmakers propose to recognize the Armenian Apostolic Church as a traditional religious community in Lithuania, Delfi reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The amendments to the law were initiated by Raimundas Lopata, chairman of the parliamentary Committee for the Future, and registered by 15 MPs. The parliamentarians suggest adding the Armenian Apostolic Church, which they say is one of the oldest religious communities in Lithuania, to the current list of nine state-recognized traditional religious organizations. "The history of the professing the Armenian Apostolic Church religion in Lithuania dates back to the second half of the 14th century, which means that those professing the faith have been living and practicing their religion in Lithuania longer than members of some of the religious communities and associations recognized as traditional," Delfi quoted the authors of the amendments as saying in the explanatory note of the bill.



The legislators noted that Lithuania has had a stable Armenian diaspora for years. Last year's national census showed that Lithuania was home to 1,125 Armenians. The nine state-recognized religious communities and associations are Roman Catholic, Greek Catholic, Evangelical Lutheran, Evangelical Reformed, Russian Orthodox, Old Believer, Judaist, Sunni Muslim, and Karaite.