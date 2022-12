A group of people in Artsakh gathered at the iconic We Are Our Mountains monument and are now walking to the Stepanakert airport.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The organizers of the rally said they want a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov, the Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Artsakh.

Azerbaijan is keeping the Lachin Corridor blocked since December 12.