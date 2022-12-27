Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

December 27, 2022, 14:43 “Now it turns out that Lachin Corridor is not under control of Russian peacekeepers” – Pashinyan tells Putin

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In his remarks at the beginning of the meeting, the Armenian Prime Minister thanked President Putin for the invitation to the informal summit of the CIS. “This is becoming a good tradition,” Pashinyan said.

“Of course, you are right, at this moment the main issue, the most urgent issue is the crisis existing in the Lachin Corridor. As you know, for nearly twenty days the Lachin Corridor is closed. It is the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. I would like to remind that in accordance with the trilateral statement between the President of Russia, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia the Lachin Corridor must be under the control of the Russian peacekeepers, and Azerbaijan has guaranteed the unimpeded movement of persons and goods along the Lachin Corridor. But now it turns out that the Lachin Corridor is not under the control of the Russian peacekeepers, and I would like to discuss this situation, to discuss what options exist. Thank you for the meeting,” Pashinyan said, according to a readout issued by his office.

Before the meeting, the CIS leaders had a luncheon at the Mikhailovsky Palace and toured the Russian Museum.