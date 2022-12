874 | December 23, 2022 16:09 Armenia and Azerbaijan must find pathways for normalization, says Russian FM

857 | December 24, 2022 12:02 4-month-old baby in critical condition taken from Artsakh to Armenia

823 | December 24, 2022 16:41 A group of citizens march towards Russian peacekeeping checkpoint to demand the withdrawal of Azerbaijanis from Lachin corridor

747 | December 23, 2022 17:26 Artsakh, Armenia Foreign Ministers discuss consequences of Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor

740 | December 23, 2022 20:50 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Held in Stepanakert

733 | December 23, 2022 15:20 Committee on January 6 accuses Trump of 'multipart conspiracy'

725 | December 24, 2022 12:19 ICRC to transport medicine into blockaded Artsakh

719 | December 24, 2022 11:39 Pallone: US will allocate $60 million to Armenia and another $2 million to Artsakh