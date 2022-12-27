Artsakh State Minister holds meeting with supply and production executives

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan met with executives of food supply and production companies to discuss problems in their businesses resulting from the Azeri blockade of Artsakh and to discuss issues related to food security.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The executives told Vardanyan that in this situation their priority is the national interest and expressed willingness to work in cooperation with the authorities to jointly withstand the crisis, Vardanyan’s office stated.

The businessmen offered the authorities to consider using their infrastructures in maintaining and proportionally distributing the reserves.