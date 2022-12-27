Through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, on December 25, 10 tons of humanitarian cargo, medicine, baby food, medical supplies, was imported to the Artsakh Republic, Artsakh Information Center informs.

December 27, 2022, 12:47 10 tons of humanitarian cargo delivered to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Medicine will be distributed to medical institutions of the republic, meeting the demand for 10 days. The Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic highly appreciates the support and effective cooperation provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross in the conditions of the humanitarian crisis developed in Artsakh.