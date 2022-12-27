Russia unable to maintain normal ties with US under Biden’s administration — Lavrov

Russia and the United States are unable maintaining a normal path of a conversation due to the confrontational course assumed by US President Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Maintaining a normal conversation with the Biden’s administration, which declares a strategic defeat to our country as one of its aims, is objectively impossible," Lavrov said adding that Washington’s "confrontational anti-Russian course keeps assuming a more acute and all-embracing nature."
Russia’s top diplomat noted that "the Russian-US relations are in a really deplorable state as they had almost stalled due to Washington."
"We have been consistently explaining to Americans that it is not in our style to intentionally depreciate inter-governmental relations," Lavrov noted.
"However, we proceed from the stance of reciprocity under any circumstances when it comes to building a dialogue. In other words, as a rule we act according to the principle of ‘an eye for an eye,’ but not necessarily symmetrically," Lavrov added.