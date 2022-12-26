President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived at an informal meeting of the CIS leaders, which will be held at the Presidential Library named after Boris Yeltsin, located in central St. Petersburg, the Belarusian news agency BelTA reported.

December 26, 2022, 17:43 President Lukashenko says 2023 will be most 'happy and successful' year

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the agency, upon arrival at the informal meeting of the CIS leaders, Lukashenko answered the question of what the year 2023 will be like.



"The happiest, the most successful. Don't worry, it will be fine," the agency quotes the Belarusian president.



The informal summit of the CIS leaders in St. Petersburg is scheduled for December 26-27.