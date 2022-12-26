Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Iran blames US for slowing down process of restoring Iranian deal

The U.S. government is acting unconstructively with regard to negotiations to restore the Iranian nuclear deal, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti reported. According to him, the agreement is ready, but Washington is delaying the whole process.

Iran blames US for slowing down process of restoring Iranian deal

Iran blames US for slowing down process of restoring Iranian deal

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The text of the agreement is ready for conclusion on the basis of negotiations between the parties, but the delay of the American side led to the fact that the agreement was not concluded. The unconstructive actions of the U.S. led to the delay of the agreement," Kanaani noted.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman pointed out that, at present, there is still room for resuming the Iranian nuclear deal. He also noted that it was up to the U.S. and Europe to restore the deal.


     

Politics

“Now it turns out that Lachin Corridor is not under control of Russian peacekeepers” – Pashinyan tells Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

All news from section

Artsakh State Minister holds meeting with supply and production executives

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan met with executives of food supply and production companies...

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin meet in Saint Petersburg

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding a meeting in...

Ethnic Cleansing or a Last Stand for Survival? – Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s op-ed

The Armenian Ambassador to Greece, Cyprus and Albania Tigran Mkrtchyan wrote an op-ed titled Ethnic Cleansing...

Putin states readiness of CIS countries to solve arising disagreements

Threats and challenges are growing, there are also disagreements between members of the CIS, but there...

Escalation in Lachin Corridor complicates work around peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Russia

The escalation of the situation around Lachin Corridor is complicating the work for signing the peace...

Prime Minister Pashinyan visits Russia for informal summit of CIS

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is visiting Russia December 26-27 to participate in the informal...

Economy

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

All news from section

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

Society

Citizens of Artsakh, who marched to Stepanakert airport, demand a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov

Many Artsakh citizens marched from Stepanakert to the airport, demanding a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov, the Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Artsakh and fulfilling the points of the November 9, 2020 announcement.

All news from section

Lithuanian lawmakers propose to recognize Armenian Apostolic Church as traditional religious community

A group of Lithuanian lawmakers propose to recognize the Armenian Apostolic Church as a traditional religious...

Artsakh demonstrators move to Stepanakert airport demanding meeting with commander of Russian peacekeepers

A group of people in Artsakh gathered at the iconic We Are Our Mountains monument and are now walking...

10 tons of humanitarian cargo delivered to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC

Through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, on December 25, 10 tons of humanitarian...

Academic organizations call on international structures to restore the right to education for the children of Artsakh

Education organizations in Armenia have addressed an open letter to the EU delegation in Armenia, the...

11 children are in the neonatal and resuscitation departments in “Arevik” medical association

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries...

Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh release updated report on Azerbaijan’s fake environmentalists

The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh issued an ad hoc report with updated data regarding...

Military

Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

All news from section

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian...

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan. Russian MoD

The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...

Citizens of Artsakh, who marched to Stepanakert airport, demand a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov
Lithuanian lawmakers propose to recognize Armenian Apostolic Church as traditional religious community
Artsakh demonstrators move to Stepanakert airport demanding meeting with commander of Russian peacekeepers
“Now it turns out that Lachin Corridor is not under control of Russian peacekeepers” – Pashinyan tells Putin
Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin meet in Saint Petersburg
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

All news from section

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

All news from section

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

US, NATO seeking Russia’s defeat on battlefield — Lavrov

All news from section

Russia unable to maintain normal ties with US under Biden’s administration — Lavrov

President Lukashenko says 2023 will be most 'happy and successful' year

Iran blames US for slowing down process of restoring Iranian deal

Most Read

month

week

day

Search