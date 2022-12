Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia together with his spouse Anna Hakobyan and their youngest daughter. The Armenian Prime Minister is visiting Saint Petersburg for the informal summit of the CIS.

December 26, 2022, 15:12 Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Saint Petersburg

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Prime Minister was welcomed at the Pulkovo International Airport of Saint Petersburg by Governor of Leningrad Oblast Alexander Drozdenko.