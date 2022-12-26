Artsakh State Minister chaired a meeting to discuss issues of ensuring the normal life of the population amid the crisis

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, who heads the emergency command center amid the Azeri blockade, chaired a meeting with authorities to discuss issues of ensuring the normal life of the population amid the crisis.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vardanyan said that the road remains blocked and problems are starting to emerge in the economy as well. A number of businesses and enterprises are forced to shut down operations, which in turn is creating additional tension both financially and socio-economically, Vardanyan said. He instructed officials to analyze the situation and present recommendations for possible mitigation of consequences.

Officials briefed Vardanyan on the current situation in the food, medicine, petrol and diesel market. Issues pertaining to ensuring essential products for the population in different scenarions and possibilities for launching respective regulations were discussed.

The situation in the energy supply, water supply and infrastructures sectors was also discussed.

The need to maintain the savings mode was highlighted for ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of the systems.