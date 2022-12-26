Escalation in Lachin Corridor complicates work around peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Russia

The escalation of the situation around Lachin Corridor is complicating the work for signing the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Undoubtedly, incidents like the current escalation around Lachin Corridor can’t not complicate the backdrop of the negotiations, including around the peace treaty,” Galuzin told TASS news agency. “The Russian side is making vigorous efforts to resolve the situation on the ground. We expect that joint work in all directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization will resume swiftly,” he said when asked to comment on prospects of signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan given the situation in the Lachin Corridor, the only connection between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) with Armenia and the rest of the world which is currently blockaded by Azerbaijan.

Galuzin said what matters is that the two countries achieve a mutually-acceptable solution regardless of timeframes of agreeing the document.

“We believe that in this case the timeframe of agreeing the document isn’t that important. What’s important is that Baku and Yerevan be able to reach a mutually-acceptable solution that would guarantee sustainable and just peace in the region,” the Russian deputy FM said, adding that Russia is ready to support the negotiations process as stipulated in the October 31, 2022 trilateral statement between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Sochi.