On December 25, a flash mob was held at Stepanakert Republican Stadium named after Stepan Shahumyan with the participation of more than 700 Artsakh karatekas demanding the immediate opening of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the whole world.

December 26, 2022, 11:32 Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the six-time European champion Arthur Arushanyan said that karatekas of all styles operating in Artsakh participated in the flash mob.

"Our goal is to show the whole world that we have strength, power and struggle. Artsakh has not surrendered and will continue the struggle," said A. Arushanyan.