Alexander Novak: Russia reached agreement with Azerbaijan on increase of natural gas deliveries

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak informed TASS that Russia has reached agreement with Azerbaijan to increase natural gas supplies for domestic consumption of that country, news.am informs.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan met with executives of food supply and production companies...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding a meeting in...
The Armenian Ambassador to Greece, Cyprus and Albania Tigran Mkrtchyan wrote an op-ed titled Ethnic Cleansing...
Threats and challenges are growing, there are also disagreements between members of the CIS, but there...
The escalation of the situation around Lachin Corridor is complicating the work for signing the peace...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is visiting Russia December 26-27 to participate in the informal...
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
Many Artsakh citizens marched from Stepanakert to the airport, demanding a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov, the Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Artsakh and fulfilling the points of the November 9, 2020 announcement.
A group of Lithuanian lawmakers propose to recognize the Armenian Apostolic Church as a traditional religious...
A group of people in Artsakh gathered at the iconic We Are Our Mountains monument and are now walking...
Through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, on December 25, 10 tons of humanitarian...
Education organizations in Armenia have addressed an open letter to the EU delegation in Armenia, the...
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries...
The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh issued an ad hoc report with updated data regarding...
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian...
The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani's accusations on opening fire.
At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...
The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
