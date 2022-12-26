Alexander Novak: Russia reached agreement with Azerbaijan on increase of natural gas deliveries

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak informed TASS that Russia has reached agreement with Azerbaijan to increase natural gas supplies for domestic consumption of that country, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There is an agreement with Azerbaijan to increase our supplies because they still have a gas deficit," he said.

According to the deputy PM, after the increase of natural gas production in Azerbaijan, it will be possible to discuss swaps with it.

"In the future, when they increase gas production, we will be able to discuss swaps as well," Novak said.

Before that, he had informed that Russia is conducting negotiations with the representatives of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan about increasing natural gas supplies to the domestic markets of those countries, in connection with the growing demand for fuel in those countries.

Also, he noted that Russian natural gas supplies to China can amount to 100 billion cubic meters per year, and that there is a possibility to increase them through Turkey.