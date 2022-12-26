60-70 thousand citizens took part in the nationwide rally held in Stepanakert. Artak Beglaryan

According to various experts, 60-70 thousand people took part in the nationwide rally, the Artsakh State Minister’s advisor Artak Beglaryan, wrote in his Telegram channel.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26 ARTSAKHPRESS: “Let the Aliyev regime and the Azerbaijani society ask themselves the question: how did so many people gather under the blockade, if, according to them, there are not even 40,000 people in Artsakh?” he noted.