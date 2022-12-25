I am happy in my homeland, together with my people we defend our dignity and our future. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said at a rally on Revival Square in Stepanakert that he is really proud and respectful that people accept this situation despite the difficulties and are ready to fight.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I am proud and grateful to be here with so many people. I tell my friends that I am happy in my homeland, together with my people we defend our dignity and our future. I've been coming to Artsakh for 20 years now, and for the last 52 days I've been a State Minister, and for the last 14 days I've been the Chief of Operations.

I am really proud and respectful that people accept this situation, despite the difficulties, and are willing to fight.

If we can find meaning in the struggle, if we can believe in our leaders, we can stand up to anything. I went to the market this morning, asked an elderly woman how things were, she said there were no groceries, no vegetables, it was very hard.

I asked her, how are you coping? She said that we only have to believe that you will not deceive us, that we are united. I assure you that we are united," said Ruben Vardanyan.