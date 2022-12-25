A nationwide rally kicks off in Stepanakert's Revival Square

On December 25, a nationwide rally takes place in Stepanakert's Revival Square.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Thousands of citizens of the Republic of Artsakh participate in the rally.

Aram Harutyunyan, a member of the "Free Motherland-UCA" Faction of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, told "Artsakhpress" that the people of Artsakh must definitely show the whole world that they are united.

"It is not possible to break the people of Artsakh. We present our demand to the international community and to all the parties to implement the trilateral statement signed on November 9.

The road ensuring the connection of Artsakh with the outside world must be opened. Today, during the rally, we must make our decision regarding what to do and come to a common agenda. This issue is ontological for us," said A. Harutyunyan