December 25, 2022, 13:52 Nationwide rally takes place in Stepanakert's Revival Square (Live)

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The people of Artsakh demand that the so-called Azerbaijani ecologists open the "road of life" for Artsakh, which has been in a complete blockade for two weeks.

Thousands of Artsakh people gathered at the Revival Square.