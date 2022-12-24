A group of citizens march towards Russian peacekeeping checkpoint to demand the withdrawal of Azerbaijanis from Lachin corridor

The protest demonstration of Artsakh residents has started in Stepanakert's Revival Square demanding the immediate opening of the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh of Tomorrow party president Tigran Petrosyan, one of the initiators of the protest, said that the demonstrators will march to the Stepanakert Memorial to honor the fallen troops of the Artsakh wars and then to the checkpoint of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the Stepanakert-Shushi road to demand them to disperse the Azerbaijanis blocking the corridor.

"Why with them? Because there is a trilateral statement signed on November 9, according to which the parties have clear obligations, and today it is clearly seen that both sides do not or cannot fulfill their obligations. Azerbaijan violates the sixth provision of the statement, and Russia has committed to the part of the security guarantees of the Lachin corridor, which it does not or cannot provide," Petrosyan said.