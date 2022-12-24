Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

President Harutyunyan had a large meeting with representatives of the public

On December 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Stepanakert’s Culture and Youth Palace with responsible officials of state structures and a number of private companies, the Artsakh Information Center informs.

President Harutyunyan had a large meeting with representatives of the public

President Harutyunyan had a large meeting with representatives of the public

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The military-political situation developed in the aftermath of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed during the meeting attended by NA Chairman Arthur Tovmasyan and State Minister, Head of the Operational Headquarter Ruben Vardanyan as well. President Harutyunyan noted that since December 3, the Azerbaijani side, using environmental pretexts, had been bringing forward demands unacceptable for the Artsakh Republic. According to the President, the consolidation of people and the political field is needed to overcome yet another challenge.

During the meeting, it was announced about an initiative of holding a rally in Stepanakert on December 25 to confirm once again the determination of Artsakh people to live on their own land.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan had a large meeting with representatives of the public

On December 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Stepanakert’s Culture and Youth Palace with responsible officials of state structures and a number of private companies, the Artsakh Information Center informs.

All news from section

Pallone: US will allocate $60 million to Armenia and another $2 million to Artsakh

U.S. Congressional Affairs Committee Co-Chairman Frank Pallone said on his Twitter microblog that the...

Macron urges Aliyev to ensure free movement between Artsakh and Armenia

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for free movement between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia in...

Armenia and Azerbaijan must find pathways for normalization, says Russian FM

Armenia and Azerbaijan must seek opportunities for dialogue and pathways for achieving peace agreement,...

Blockade of Lachin Corridor is pre-planned operation by Azerbaijan - Armenian MFA

Coordinated character of Azerbaijani actions, including preceding incidents targeting civilian population...

Artsakh will overcome these difficulties. Artsakh State Minister

The people of Artsakh have been under blockade for 264 hours, it is a very difficult situation, every...

United States calls for full restoration of free movement through Lachin Corridor

The United States is concerned over impeded access to the Lachin Corridor and the growing humanitarian...

Economy

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

All news from section

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

Society

A group of citizens march towards Russian peacekeeping checkpoint to demand the withdrawal of Azerbaijanis from Lachin corridor

The protest demonstration of Artsakh residents has started in Stepanakert's Revival Square demanding the immediate opening of the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world.

All news from section

ICRC to transport medicine into blockaded Artsakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will transport medicine to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh),...

4-month-old baby in critical condition taken from Artsakh to Armenia

Today a 4-month-old baby who was in the intensive care department of Arevik Medical Association in Artsakh...

Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert

Today, on December 23, at the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony...

Artsakh doctors are doing the utmost to stabilize the condition of the patients

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries...

Putin approves Ruben Vardanyan’s renunciation of Russian citizenship

President of Russia Vladimir Putin approved Ruben Vardanyan’s renunciation of his Russian citizenship,...

Stepanakert Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the Path of Life"

Today, on December 22, a flashmob entitled "Open the Path of Life" was held with the participation of...

Military

Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

All news from section

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian...

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan. Russian MoD

The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...

A group of citizens march towards Russian peacekeeping checkpoint to demand the withdrawal of Azerbaijanis from Lachin corridor
President Harutyunyan had a large meeting with representatives of the public
ICRC to transport medicine into blockaded Artsakh
4-month-old baby in critical condition taken from Artsakh to Armenia
Pallone: US will allocate $60 million to Armenia and another $2 million to Artsakh
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

All news from section

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

All news from section

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Biden signs US defense budget for 2023

All news from section

Committee on January 6 accuses Trump of 'multipart conspiracy'

Pentagon is considering possibility of training Ukrainian military in Patriot exploitation at U.S. military base

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

Most Read

month

week

day

Search