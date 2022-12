The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will transport medicine to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), ICRC Armenia spokesperson Zara Amatuni said.

December 24, 2022, 12:19 ICRC to transport medicine into blockaded Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Today, a 4-months-old baby was transferred with ICRC vehicles to a medical center. With consent of the parties, the ICRC vehicles will transport certain quantity of medicine on their way back,” Amatuni said.