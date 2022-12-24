4-month-old baby in critical condition taken from Artsakh to Armenia

Today a 4-month-old baby who was in the intensive care department of Arevik Medical Association in Artsakh was brought to Armenia, the Artsakh Information Center informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The evacuation was mediated by the International Committee of the Red Cross .

ICRC representatives accompanied the baby during the transportation.

Azerbaijan is keeping the Lachin Corridor blocked since December 12. The corridor is Artsakh’s only connection with Armenia and the rest of the world.