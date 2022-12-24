Pallone: US will allocate $60 million to Armenia and another $2 million to Artsakh

U.S. Congressional Affairs Committee Co-Chairman Frank Pallone said on his Twitter microblog that the U.S. Congress ratified a federal spending bill that provides $60 million in unprecedented economic aid to Armenia and another $2 million to Artsakh for mine clearance work, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, this will help Armenia strengthen its economic development, energy independence, and the rule of law.