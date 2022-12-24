Biden signs US defense budget for 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law the nation's fiscal year 2023 defense budget of about $850 billion, the White House said.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for free movement between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia in talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the Elysee Palace.
Armenia and Azerbaijan must seek opportunities for dialogue and pathways for achieving peace agreement,...
Coordinated character of Azerbaijani actions, including preceding incidents targeting civilian population...
The people of Artsakh have been under blockade for 264 hours, it is a very difficult situation, every...
The United States is concerned over impeded access to the Lachin Corridor and the growing humanitarian...
Former United States Ambassador to Armenia John Evans is calling for returning “the issue of the fate...
Member of the California Legislature and former Mayor of Fresno Jim Patterson described Azerbaijan’s...
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
Today, on December 23, at the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held in Stepanakert's central park named after Stepan Shahumyan.
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries...
President of Russia Vladimir Putin approved Ruben Vardanyan’s renunciation of his Russian citizenship,...
Today, on December 22, a flashmob entitled "Open the Path of Life" was held with the participation of...
Members of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and leaders of the global humanitarian community have issued...
Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian issued a statement asking everyone in their power to help Armenians...
On December 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with...
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian...
The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.
At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...
The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
