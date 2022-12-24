French President Emmanuel Macron has called for free movement between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia in talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

December 24, 2022, 09:37 Macron urges Aliyev to ensure free movement between Artsakh and Armenia

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the phone talks, Macron told Aliyev of his strong concerns about renewed tensions in the South Caucasus and called for free movement to be allowed along the entire length of the Lachin corridor.