Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert

Today, on December 23, at the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held in Stepanakert's central park named after Stepan Shahumyan.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ''Artsakhpress''informs, a concert program was held with the participation of children; the participants also danced the Armenian dance "Kochari".

Santa Claus and Snow Maiden came to give the children a great pre-New Year mood.

According to the Head of the Culture and Youth Department of the Stepanakert Municipality Tatevik Balayan, in the post-war period it was very difficult to decide and organize such an event in Artsakh, which is under blockade. Postponing the event for several days, together with the mayor and deputies, we decided not to deprive our children of this fabulous moment.

Stepanakert Mayor David Sargsyan also attended the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.