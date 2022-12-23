Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with a delegation of Artsakh led by the caretaker Foreign Minister Davit Babayan, the foreign ministry said.

December 23, 2022, 17:26 Artsakh, Armenia Foreign Ministers discuss consequences of Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting Mirzoyan and Babayan discussed the consequences of the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor and details of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, according to a readout issued by the ministry.