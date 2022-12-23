Armenia and Azerbaijan must find pathways for normalization, says Russian FM

Armenia and Azerbaijan must seek opportunities for dialogue and pathways for achieving peace agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his remarks during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Four trilateral statements have been approved, on which work is being done, but of course, it would be better to speed up that work. And whatever issues emerge, I am convinced that it is moreover necessary to regularly meet, agree, strengthen trust and prepare grounds for the resolution of all issues,” Lavrov said.