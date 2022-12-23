Committee on January 6 accuses Trump of 'multipart conspiracy'

The House committee's final report on the Jan. 6 events alleges that former President Donald Trump participated in a "multipart conspiracy" to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and took no action to prevent his supporters from attacking the Capitol, the AP reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The 814-page report came after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents. The witnesses - from Trump's closest law enforcement aides to some of the rioters - detailed Trump's actions in the weeks before the uprising and how his widespread campaign of pressure to undo his defeat directly affected those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.



"The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him," the report said.



In a foreword to the report, outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the findings should be a wake-up call to all Americans: vigilantly guard the U.S. democracy and give the vote only to those who responsibly defend the Constitution.