The people of Artsakh have been under blockade for 264 hours, it is a very difficult situation, every hour deepens people's anxiety, concern, aggression, and depression; it affects the quality of people's lives.

December 23, 2022, 14:06 Artsakh will overcome these difficulties. Artsakh State Minister

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in a live broadcast on his Facebook on Friday.

Vardanyan said, starting from Monday, he will not do a live broadcastnot every day, but to make a serious announcement; the information and operative headquarters will work more actively.

In this situation, I ask people to respect the state, society, law," he said, expressing confidence that Artsakh will overcome these difficulties.





