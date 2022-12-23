Coordinated character of Azerbaijani actions, including preceding incidents targeting civilian population and critical infrastructure, are yet another evidence that the blockade of Lachin Corridor is pre-planned operation by Azerbaijan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

December 23, 2022, 14:27 Blockade of Lachin Corridor is pre-planned operation by Azerbaijan - Armenian MFA

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Coordinated character of Azerbaijani actions, including preceding incidents targeting civilian population & critical infrastructure, are yet another evidence that the blockade of Lachin Corridor is pre-planned operation by Azerbaijan with the intention to inflict harm upon the civilian population & create a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh,” Hunanyan tweeted.