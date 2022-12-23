The United States is concerned over impeded access to the Lachin Corridor and the growing humanitarian implications of this situation, and called for full restoration of free movement through the corridor, the White House said in a readout of United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s call with National Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan of Armenia and Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev.

December 23, 2022, 11:17 United States calls for full restoration of free movement through Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke separately today with National Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan of Armenia and Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev. In these calls, they took stock of the progress made in EU and U.S.-facilitated peace talks since their joint September 27 meeting in Washington. All affirmed their commitment to negotiations with the goal of finalizing a peace agreement. Mr. Sullivan urged both sides to consider steps that will ease tensions and serve as the basis of good neighborly relations in the future. Mr. Sullivan noted our ongoing concern over impeded access to the Lachin Corridor and the growing humanitarian implications of this situation, and called for full restoration of free movement through the corridor,” the White House said in the readout.

The Lachin Corridor is blocked by Azerbaijan since December 12.