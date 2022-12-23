Azerbaijan’s blockade of 120,000 people in Artsakh is “unconscionable” – California legislator Jim Patterson

Member of the California Legislature and former Mayor of Fresno Jim Patterson described Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of Lachin Corridor as “unconscionable” and called for it to stop.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Once again the people of Armenia need us to call out the actions of Azerbaijan. They have blocked off a main road cutting off 120,000 people in Artsakh from medicine and food. It’s unconscionable and must be stopped,” Patterson tweeted.