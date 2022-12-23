John Evans urges to return the issue of the fate of Karabakh’s Armenians to negotiating table

Former United States Ambassador to Armenia John Evans is calling for returning “the issue of the fate of Karabakh’s Armenians to the negotiating table.”
"As former U.S. Ambassador to Yerevan I no longer have significant contacts in State Department or White House, however, I urge all in authority, including Azeri and Turkish officials, to do what they can to return the issue of the fate of Karabakh's Armenians to the negotiating table," Evans tweeted.