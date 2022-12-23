Former United States Ambassador to Armenia John Evans is calling for returning “the issue of the fate of Karabakh’s Armenians to the negotiating table.”

December 23, 2022, 10:15 John Evans urges to return the issue of the fate of Karabakh’s Armenians to negotiating table

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As former U.S. Ambassador to Yerevan I no longer have significant contacts in State Department or White House, however, I urge all in authority, including Azeri and Turkish officials, to do what they can to return the issue of the fate of Karabakh’s Armenians to the negotiating table,” Evans tweeted.