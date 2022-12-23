MP Stephen Doughty calls on UK government to urgently put pressure to end blockade of Lachin Corridor

British Member of Parliament Stephen Doughty is calling on the UK government to urgently put pressure to bring the Lachin Corridor blockade to an end.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The continued blockade of the Lachin Corridor must be lifted to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. We call on the UK government to urgently put pressure to bring this blockade to an end,” Doughty tweeted.

In violation of international law and the 2020 trilateral ceasefire agreement’s terms, Azerbaijan is keeping the Lachin Corridor blocked since December 12.