Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azerbaijan used small arms and mortars in the attack.

The Armenian side did not suffer casualties, the ministry added.

As of 08:30 the situation on the frontline was relatively stable.