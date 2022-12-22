Security Council meeting takes place in Artsakh

On December 22, under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, an extended session of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia was held, during which the military-political situation created in the country as a result of the blocking of the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to the outside world was discussed, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The measures implemented by combining internal and external resources were discussed, the effectiveness of the measures aimed at overcoming the situation and solving the problem was assessed. President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions regarding the discussed issues.