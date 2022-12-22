Paris, Lyon, Marseille mayors call for French and EU sanctions against Azerbaijan, freezing of assets

The mayors of the French cities of Paris, Lyon and Marseille are calling on the French government and the European Union to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan for the blockade of Lachin Corridor.
A meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was planned to take place on December 23 in Moscow, but Armenia has requested to delay the meeting because now the Armenian Foreign Minister’s priority is to address the uninterrupted restoration of the Lachin Corridor and the issues resulting from the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
President of Russia Vladimir Putin approved Ruben Vardanyan’s renunciation of his Russian citizenship, TASS news agency reported.
Azerbaijan has violated the children’s right to education, among other rights, by blocking the Lachin...
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries...
Despite the situation created amid the blockade, Stepanakert Municipality has decided not to deprive...
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.
At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...
The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...
Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
