A meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was planned to take place on December 23 in Moscow, but Armenia has requested to delay the meeting because now the Armenian Foreign Minister’s priority is to address the uninterrupted restoration of the Lachin Corridor and the issues resulting from the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.

December 22, 2022, 16:45 Yerevan asks to delay Moscow foreign ministerial between Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan given Lachin Corridor blockade

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in response to a query from ARMENPRESS.

ARMENPRESS: Are the reports that the December 23 planned meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow getting cancelled true?

Hunanyan: The Armenian side confirmed its participation in the Moscow meeting over two weeks ago before Azerbaijan’s unlawful blockade of the Lachin Corridor. Obviously Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s working priority now is to address the issues of uninterrupted restoration of the Lachin Corridor in line with the 9 November 2020 statement and the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, due to which the Armenian side asked the Moscow meeting to be delayed.

At the same, we inform that as a sign of the Armenian side’s constructiveness in the process of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan, regardless of the meeting, the new proposals of the Armenian side regarding the document on normalization of relations were conveyed to Azerbaijan.