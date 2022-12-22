Those responsible for maintaining public order and security of the Lachin Corridor should take all the necessary steps to restore movement along that road as a matter of urgency and prevent a deterioration of the humanitarian situation, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said in a statement.

December 22, 2022, 16:17 Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights calls for urgent restoration of movement in Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I have been closely following the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh following the blocking of the road running through the Lachin Corridor since 12 December. I am concerned that the prolonged disruption in the movement of people, preventing some from reaching their homes, and in access to essential goods and services, including food supplies and urgent medical care, threatens the enjoyment of human rights by the population of Nagorno-Karabakh”, said today Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović. “Those responsible for maintaining public order and security of the Corridor should take all the necessary steps to restore movement along that road as a matter of urgency and prevent a deterioration of the humanitarian situation. Furthermore, all relevant stakeholders should avoid escalation of tensions.

The present situation shows once more the importance of ensuring free and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance and international human rights missions to all areas and people, including those residing in Nagorno-Karabakh. As I indicated in my 2021 Memorandum, the relevant authorities should come up with effective and flexible modalities of access enabling all relevant actors, including my Office, to reach out to those in need of humanitarian assistance and human rights protection as a matter of priority.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights, I will continue paying close attention to the human rights situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. I stand ready to engage with all the relevant interlocutors to assist in overcoming the existing challenges.”

Azerbaijan is keeping the Lachin Corridor blocked since December 12.