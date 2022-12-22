Stepanakert Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled

On December 22, a flashmob entitled "Open the Path of Life" was held with the participation of the students and teachers of Komitas Music School of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', the director of the music school, Zarine Balayan, informed that due to the blocking of the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, a group of students of the educational center remained in Yerevan and are not able to return home.

"We, both the staff and students of the music school, demand the whole civilized world to stop this inhuman aggression carried out by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and its people," said Z. Balayan.